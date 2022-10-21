Michigan Family Disappears After Dad Makes 'Paranoid' 911 Call Related to 9/11 Attacks: Police

Fremont Police

"People want to erase me from the face of the earth," he said, before his mother-in-law -- who has dementia -- was found wandering the neighborhood alone.

A family of four has gone missing in Michigan, hours after the patriarch called 911 and, per police, was "exhibiting paranoid behaviors."

On Thursday, the Michigan State Police issued a statement asking for the public's help locating Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano of Fremont, MI. The four "have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning which, according to family members, is uncharacteristic."

Per the release, the father -- 51-year-old Tony Cirigliano -- "was exhibiting paranoid behaviors" on Sunday and called police claiming he had information about 9/11. The call can be heard in full via WZZM below.

"I need some police protection immediately. It is of vital national interest," he said in the call, released by police. "It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I'm not crazy."

"I'm a Christian. I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here," he added. "I know this sounds crazy, you don't have instructions for this," he continued, telling the dispatcher there were no weapons -- "not even a BB gun" -- inside the home.

Tom Rodwell, Fremont Chief of police, told WZZM that officers did respond to the call just after midnight on Sunday morning and they talked with Tony "at length and just were concerned about his mental well-being." He also told the outlet officers made contact with the man's wife, Suzette, and their two boys -- 19-year-old Brandon and 15-year-old Noah, who are both autistic -- "to make sure they were okay."

Family members last had contact with them on Sunday and, per Fremond PD, are "very concerned." The family's cell phones have been turned off and they allegedly "left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care, unattended," per Michigan State Police. Suzette's mother, who has dementia, was reportedly found wandering the neighborhood alone on Monday, October 17.

According to Rodwell, there were no signs of foul play inside the home.