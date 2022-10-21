Mom Charged with Felony Murder After Son, 4, Eats 'Large Amount of THC Gummies'

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

"If medical intervention occurred shortly after ingestion, it could have prevented death."

A 30-year-old mother from Virginia has been charged with felony murder and felony child neglect after her 4-year-old son died after ingesting what police have called "a large amount of THC gummies."

This week, a Grand Jury in Spotsylvania, VA indicted Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her son on May 8, 2022, two days after "suffering a medical emergency" at home.

In a press release Thursday, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said "detectives from the Child Victims Unit investigated the death and learned from doctors that the child's toxicity level showed a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)."

Despite the "large amount of THC gummies" eaten, the attending doctor allegedly told authorities "that if medical intervention occurred shortly after ingestion, it could have prevented death."

Police also say statements made by Clements to authorities "did not match evidence seized at the home."

Back in June, prior to her arrest but after her son's death, Clements claimed to WUSA9 she thought she had purchased CBD gummies and didn't realized they contained THC.

Clements also said her son was sitting next to her when he suddenly started to have difficulty breathing and called poison control. He died later at a hospital.