Matthew Perry Says He Kissed Valerie Bertinelli While Her Husband Eddie Van Halen Was Passed Out Drunk

Getty

The "Friends" star claims Van Halen was "passed out, not ten feet away from us" while they had an "elaborate make-out session"

Matthew Perry may have played Valerie Bertinelli's brother on the short-lived 1990 sitcom "Sydney" but he wanted to be much, much more than that in real life.

In a new excerpt published by Page Six from Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing", the actor recounts a deep infatuation he had for the actress who was at the time married to legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen.

"I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage… My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen," Perry recalls in the excerpt.

He tells the reader he "harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen" so she could spend the rest of her life with him. Bertinelli was married to Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

However, Perry claims he did get the chance to profess his feelings to his costar.

"One night," Perry writes, "I was over at Valerie and Eddie's house, just hanging out and gazing at Valerie, trying to make her laugh. When you made her laugh, you felt ten feet tall."

"It was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us," he claims.

"This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader – Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening – maybe she felt the same way I did."

Perry goes on to say he told Bertinelli he "had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back."

But, according to the "Friends" star, Bertinelli acted like nothing happened the next day at work. The show would go on to be canceled soon after, apparently to Perry's relief as he would no longer have to torture himself with feelings of unrequited love.

TooFab has reached out to Valerie Bertinelli's rep for comment.