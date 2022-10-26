Matthew Perry Really Dislikes Keanu Reeves, Apparently

Getty

Matthew Perry makes some bizarre references to Keanu Reeves in his new book.

In an excerpt from his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" shared by Page Six, the "Friends" alum makes some disconcerting remarks about the "Matrix" star when writing about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

The 53-year-old actor described the moment he learned of his former co-star River Phoenix's death. The two had starred in the 1988 film "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon" which was also Perry's first movie. Phoenix died in 1993 from a drug overdose at the age of 23 outside of The Viper Room.

Perry referenced the "John Wick" star while opening up about Phoenix’s death. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" he wrote. "River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down."

That wasn't the only apparent dig the actor got in towards Reeves. Perry described his hardships of battling addiction at the height of his fame on "Friends" when he learned that his colleague Chris Farley died from an overdose at the age of 33 in 1997.

"Then, Chris Farley died," Perry wrote in his book per The Sunday Times. "His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word 'heroin,' a fear we did not share.)"

"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out," he recalled in the book. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."

According to their respective IMBD pages, Perry and Reeves have not worked together.