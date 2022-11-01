Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead After Houston Shooting, Music Industry Reacts

Getty

Takeoff, one third of the rap trio Migos, is dead after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas early Tuesday morning. He was just 28.

According to TMZ, he was playing dice at a bowling alley and, following an altercation, was shot. Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo, another member of the group and Takeoff's uncle, was there when it went down but was not injured.

Alongside Offset, Quavo's cousin, Migos formed in 2008 and struck it big with songs like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." They collaborated with artists including Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Drake and Katy Perry and released four studio albums. Just this month, Quavo and Takeoff released an album without Offset.

Following his death, those in the rap world and entertainment industry turned to social media to express their shock and sympathy.

"This broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff," wrote Gucci Mane, who collaborated with Quavo and Takeoff on the song "Us vs. Them."

"Rip Takeoff… this s--- has to STOP… sending love to friends and family," tweeted Ja Rule, while Yung Miami of City Girls wrote, "Damn takeoff" alongside three broken heart emojis.

"Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff," wrote Keri Hilson. "Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon"

"This is so sad. Wow! over what??" tweeted Khloe Kardashian. "May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."

"This is horrible," added Keke Palmer. "It's all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible."

Kelly Rowland also tweeted, "Keeping his family in my prayers!! There are no words...", while Teyana Taylor wrote, "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don't want to believe this lil bro please."

Reporter Jemele Hill shared, "I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we'd ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it's happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."

"Here comes another useless conversation about how the real issue is we need to better navigate our lives around gun violence. There are 400 million guns in this country — twice as many as we have people. There is no navigating around that," she continued. "Black people should be allowed to wear expensive things they’ve worked hard to buy, be out late, have petty arguments, without losing their lives. We keep pointing the blame at everything but the people who recklessly pull the trigger."

Former New York Jets cornerback Darrell Revis tweeted, "our legends are being taken away too soon. a big supporter of Migos. it's just not good to wake up to news like this."

"Come on man … that's heartbreaking and got me pissed off at the same time," added Christina Milian. "That's terrible news."