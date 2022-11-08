Casey Anthony to Speak Out In New 'Where the Truth Lies' Doc -- Watch Trailer!

Peacock

"Why talk to me now, when you're not getting creative control?" an interviewer asks Anthony in the first trailer.

11 years after her acquittal for the murder of her own daughter, Caylee Anthony, mom Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new, three-part docuseries for Peacock.

"Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies" comes from director Alexandra Dean -- who was behind the Paris Hilton doc "This Is Paris" and "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story" -- and, per the streamer, "is told through Casey's account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison."

The 3-part limited event series premieres November 29th and will show Anthony "finally tell her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years."

According to a press release, the series will also feature "Casey's personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm."

In a statement, Dean explained that her intention was "getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story -- form opposing voices to Casey herself," adding that Dean herself had "complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did."

Dean said Anthony wasn't able to see or give notes on the film, adding that it "is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."