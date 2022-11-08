Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Reunite and Finally Hash Out All Their Laguna Beach Drama

Instagram

For the first time since they all appeared on "Laguna Beach" together, Lauren Conrad sat down for a podcast interview with costars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti -- and the tea was hot!

LC joined the two ‎Back to the Beach cohosts for Tuesday's new installment, sharing that she had actually never rewatched their old MTV reality show before coming down with COVID and finally sitting down to revisit a few episodes recently.

And, well, she didn't exactly love everything she saw when it came to her own behavior on the series.

Talking about her biggest regret on the show, she called out her treatment of Kristin in the infamous Cabo episode, in which both she and Stephen called Cavallari a "slut" for dancing on a bar and flirting with other guys. In retrospect, Conrad realized it wasn't her finest moment.

"I'm so sorry. I couldn't believe I did that," she said to Kristin. "Because where I'm at now, I would never call another woman that. And it was the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh, gross.'"

Cavallari wasn't innocent either, apologizing for flinging the same insult at Conrad elsewhere in the show. She, too, apologized. "I said some really dumb stuff and I look back and that's like my biggest thing," said Kristin, "When I watch it now, I wasn't confident at all. I was actually so insecure. I took it out on you in a lot of ways."

She added, "Hindsight's 20/20. If I could go back, I probably would have directed a little bit more towards [Colletti], instead of [Conrad]."

While the love triangle between Lauren, Kristin and Stephen was central to the show, the two women swore they weren't at each other's throats as much as the show made it seem.

"My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef. Really. I mean, obviously there was, like, a little truth to what happened with the three of us. But I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been," said Cavallari.

While Conrad admitted the two definitely weren't "best friends," most of the drama between them had already been hashed out before they started filming. "We got into it and then made up," she said, "I mean, we had an issue with each other. But it had been squashed! They ran with it. It made for an interesting show."

Lauren also said the show made it look like she was "creepily watching" Stephen and Kristin's relationship, which she felt was "kind of embarrassing." Adding that she was dating people herself at the time, it never made it on camera because production "didn't want me to have anything else."

"This is terrible, but honestly, I was hooking up with [costar Talan Torriero]," Lauren also admitted -- before Kristin added, "We all were!"

That, of course, didn't make it on air either -- with Conrad saying production didn't "care."