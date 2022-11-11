Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy After Batman Voice Actor's Death

Getty / Handout

Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on the iconic "Batman: The Animated Series," has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66.

Known as the go-to voice for the Caped Crusader, he played the role in "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" and 14 other films, 15 different animated series and a ton of video games. He even popped up as a live-action version of Bruce Wayne during the Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event.

According to a press release, he's survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

In a statement from Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker opposite Conroy, the "Star Wars" legend called his costar "perfection."

"He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did," he said. "Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

"Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it," he continued. "His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience."

"I couldn't have done it without him," he concluded. "He will always be my Batman."

In a statement posted to the DC Comics Instagram page, the company added, "DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. His iconic voice made Batman real not only through his work in Batman: The Animated Series, but a host of video games, animated features, and more."

"He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans," they concluded.