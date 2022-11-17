Amy Adams Reacts to Henry Cavill's Superman Return -- But Says She Hasn't Been Asked Back Yet

Everett

Amy Adams is sharing her thoughts on Henry Cavill's return as Superman.

In an interview with Variety at the "Disenchanted" premiere on Wednesday, the actress -- who starred as Lois Lane opposite Cavill's Superman in multiple DC films -- voiced her excitement for Cavill, describing him as a "wonderful" Superman.

"Isn't that exciting?" Adams said, revealing she first heard the news from her husband, Darren Le Gallo. "I'm thrilled for [Cavill]. He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him."

The six-time Oscar nominee shared the screen with Cavill in several DC projects, playing Lois Lane in "Man of Steel" (2013), "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) and "Justice League" (2017).

When asked if fans will see her reprise her role as Lois once again, Adams said, "They haven't spoken to me about it."

"If it's me, great," she added. "If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go."

Only time will tell if she's just being coy.

Amy Adams reacts to Henry Cavill’s return as #Superman — and reveals if she would come back as Lois Lane. pic.twitter.com/YJKzpDZwfM — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2022 @Variety

It was recently revealed that Cavill is officially coming back as the Man of Steel after he made a surprise cameo in the end credits scene of "Black Adam."

Cavill himself confirmed the exciting news of his highly-anticipated return as Superman in the DCEU late last month, sharing a video to Instagram, below.

While speaking with ScreenRant following the announcement, the British star opened up about his return.

"There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character," Cavill, 39, said. "There is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love."

"I don't mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful -- to make people feel like Superman themselves."