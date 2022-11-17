RHONY Reboot Star Lizzy Savetsky Says She Quit Show Over 'Antisemitic Attacks'

Getty

A star of "The Real Housewives of New York" reboot has left the show amid production.

On Wednesday, fresh "RHONY" cast mate Lizzy Savestky took to Instagram to confirm reports that she quit the show, claiming she's been subjected to "a torrent of antisemitic attacks" ever since the Season 14 cast was announced last month.

"I will not be continuing on the 'Real Housewives of NYC.' As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," the digital influencer began in her statement.

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks," she continued. "As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

"I'm looking forward to my next chapter," she concluded. "Stay tuned -- and thank you for your support! All my love.”

Bravo confirmed the news in a statement to People, saying, "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on 'RHONY." Sources told the outlet that Savetsky quit filming the show almost two weeks prior to her announcement.

At BravoCon 2022 last month, Andy Cohen announced the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" Season 14, revealing that it would feature a new group of women.

In addition to Savetsky, the reboot stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

According to a Bravo press release at the time, Savetsky -- a self-proclaimed "Proud Jew and Zionist," -- was described as "a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky."

"Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple," the bio continued. "Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show 'Bashert,' where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love."

Season 14 of "RHONY," which is set to premiere next year, follows "an all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world," per Bravo.

"From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps."

While speaking with Variety back in March, Cohen revealed that "RHONY" was getting a major facelift following an extremely divisive Season 13, noting that the show would likely be split into two shows with two very different casts.

In addition to replacing the OG show's current lineup with totally fresh blood (which, of course, has since happened), the "Watch What Happens Live" host said there is a plan to launch a second series -- called "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy" -- filled with familiar faces from throughout the show's run.

Although it's unclear which "RHONY" alums will be joining the "legacy" series, OG star Ramona Singer confirmed last week that she will definitely not be a part of it.