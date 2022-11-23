Ice Cube Lost Out on $9 Million Movie Role Over Refusal to Get Vaccinated

Getty

More than a year after it was first reported, Ice Cube has confirmed that he dropped out of a $9 million payday over the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actor confirmed the October 2021 reports on the latest "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, admitting, "I don't know how Hollywood feel about me right now." His reps declined to comment on the initial story.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the motherf---ing jab," Cube admitted on the podcast. "I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F--- that jab, and f--- y'all for trying to make me get it.

He went on to clarify that it's not so much that he turned down the offer but that "them motherf---ers wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot."

In the initial report, THR stated that the project was a comedy with Jack Black called "Oh Hell No." He and Black were on board for months before producers requested the cast be vaccinated.

According to THR at the time, the production was delayed as a search for Cube's replacement began. Now, Deadline reports that there has been no further developments since that time, so it's unclear the film's current status.

Intended to be directed by "Bad Trip's" Kitao Sakurai, "Oh Hell No" would have told the story of what happens between friends Sherman (Black) and WIll (Cube) when Sherman falls in love with Will's mother.

As for Cube, he stands by his decision to not get vaccinated. "The Covid shot, the jab, I didn't need it," he said. "I didn't catch that s--- at all. Nothing. F--- 'em. I didn’t need that s---."

During the pandemic, Ice Cube was active in helping stop the spread of the disease. In May of 2020, he started a T-shirt fundraiser to support first responders on the front line.

He sold a line of shirts depicting himself, wearing a mask, with the caption "Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self."

"I want to do something cool for the first responders," he told THR at the time. "We've got real heroes out there putting their lives on the line who are not getting a lot of recognition."

"You give money, you get a cool T-shirt. You push the cause," he said, assuring he made zero profit from it. "Everything goes to the first responders."

But the following month, he posted a cryptic tweet about the coronavirus, accusing doctors around the world of lying; he did not elaborate on what exactly they were lying about: