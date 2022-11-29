Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Stands with Siblings Who Live with Mom Kate Gosselin

Instagram/ET

The teen got choked up sending a message to his brothers and sisters.

Collin Gosselin went from being close with all seven of his siblings to speaking with only one of them, he reveals in a new interview.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star opened up about his current relationship with his brothers and sisters, following the 18-year-old's estrangement from almost all of them and their mother Kate Gosselin. Colin is one of Jon and Kate's sextuplets, alongside siblings Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah. The ex-couple also share older twins Cara and Madelyn, 22.

Collin has lived with his father since leaving a special needs program for behavioral issues his mother sent him to in 2016. Hannah has also lived with Jon since 2017.

"I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin shared in an interview with ET. "It's tough."

"I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost," he continued, adding that he hasn't reached out to them and they haven't done the same.

"I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out," he told the outlet. "I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."

The teen said they all used to be "so close," still has love for them all and hopes they can all find a way to move forward while putting their parents' drama out of the equation.

"I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it's me and my siblings. I love them to death," he shared, getting choked up. "I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it's just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles."

Collin said he'd "do anything for my sister" Hannah, and while they don't speak on the phone as much -- as she's presumably at college as a freshman -- he called her "a big part of my emotional support" who "still does so much for me."