Police on Hunt For Mass. Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing Couple After Fight Over Barking Dog

The man is considered "armed and dangerous" -- and was reportedly living with the slain couple as a favor to a family member.

Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for a man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a husband and wife found dead in their home earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police in Marshfield issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, after 70-year-old Carl Mattson and wife Vicki Mattson -- who would have turned 71 yesterday -- were discovered "stabbed and bludgeoned to death" on Tuesday evening following a request for a well-being check on the couple.

In a press conference, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said they were still unsure when the murders happened or how long Keeley has been on the run, confirming that he was "acquainted" with the deceased duo. "This does not appear to be a random act of violence. This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals," he added.

"The individual that we are looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous," Cruz continued. "We do not consider him to be in the area right now. We will be working hard to locate him and to arrest him."

Authorities said Keeley may have changed his appearance and dyed his hair red since the murders and goes by the nickname "Crispy." He's described as being white, approximately 5'7" tall and 140 lbs.

During the press conference, authorities said Christopher has "mental health issues" and prior involvements with the court system. While police were initially on the lookout for a Jeep that belonged to the Mattsons which Keeley was believed to be driving, it was later recovered "unoccupied."

Though police said they hadn't yet identified a motive, court documents (via CBS News) say they spoke with a friend of Keeley's who claimed the attack was sparked by an argument over a barking dog. The friend was apparently the one who called on police to do the welfare check, saying Keeley had been acting "psychotic," had the urge to hurt people and carried knives. The suspect had allegedly been living in the couple's home as a favor to a family member, but was recently asked to leave.

A lawyer representing the Keeley family said they've been in "full cooperation" with the Massachusetts State Police.

In a statement to WCVB, they added, "The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved. Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their loss. At this point in time, the Keeley family respectfully requests that members of the media please respect their privacy as they begin to process this sense less tragedy."