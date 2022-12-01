Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Reveals New Threat to the Autobots

Paramount

"You've never faced anything like this"

The shape-shifting Transformers are back ... and facing off against a whole new threat.

The first trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" dropped online Thursday, after its big debut at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this morning.

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons," reads a press release from Paramount Pictures.

The footage shows off our beloved Autobots and leader Optimus Prime meeting Maximals leader Optimus Primal, voiced by Ron Perlman. While Primal looks like a giant gorilla, others on his team can transform into massive metallic cheetahs, rhinos and a falcon. "You've never faced anything like this," Primal warns Optimus in the clip, before they're both seen facing off against other evil transformers -- likely the Predacons and Terracons.