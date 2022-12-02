Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video

Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly/Austin Police Department

He was arrested and released earlier this week.

A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died.

Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department confirmed to TooFab, following a welfare check request. "The death is not considered suspicious and investigation is still ongoing," the department added, while not revealing how he died.

Rush was facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence earlier this week, according to CBS Austin, after he allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend while she worked behind the bar at Anderson Mill Pub last Saturday.

Earlier this week there was a shooting at a local bar in my district. This attorney belongs behind bars, pending a lengthy jury of his peers. I’m deeply disturbed watching this video and committed to a safe city. pic.twitter.com/eHbjnlEDxd — Mackenzie Kelly (@mkelly007) November 28, 2022 @mkelly007

Austin Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly shared video of the confrontation to Twitter earlier this week, captioning the security footage, "Earlier this week there was a shooting at a local bar in my district. This attorney belongs behind bars, pending a lengthy jury of his peers. I'm deeply disturbed watching this video and committed to a safe city."

The clip, which appears sped up slightly, shows a man walking into the bar and speaking to one of the bartenders. He then reaches into his bag, which he placed on the bar, and pulls out a handgun. The two people next to him at the bar immediately spring to action, knocking him to the ground. Some debris can be seen flying as he gets off at least one shot.

Police docs state three shots were fired, but nobody was hit.

According to Fox 7 Austin, police say Rush and the victim were in a three-year relationship which ended about a month and a half ago. He allegedly wanted to reconcile and sent "several texts threatening to harm her and her new partner." When she stopped responded to him, saying she was at work, he showed up there and asked to talk. When she again said no, he allegedly pulled out the gun, pointed it at her and activated a laser sight.

The two men held him down until police arrived -- and, per Fox News, which obtained the police affidavit, Rush "placed the gun under his chin and tried to shoot himself," but one of the other men kept his finger from the trigger.

Rush was released on $40,000 bond earlier this week -- but, per Fox Austin, would only have to pay about 10% of that, or $4,000. According to CBS Austin, the victim was also granted an emergency protection order.