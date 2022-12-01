Georgia Police Rescue Naked Woman Allegedly Kept in Dog Cage as 'Sex Slave', Five Arrested

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Police in Georgia say a man who showed up to his old home to pick up some of his belongings was instead met with a shocking sight: a naked woman locked in a cage.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office tells TooFab they responded to call in Augusta on Tuesday, after receiving a complaint "about a possible victim of false imprisonment." Following an investigation, five people were arrested and charged with Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm or Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

According to an incident report, a man who used to live at an Augusta mobile home said he showed up to "retrieve property from the residence" from his "old room." When he entered the room, however, "he observed an unknown light brown skinned female that was naked, beaten severely, and currently locked in a dog cage." The woman, he said, "asked him for help."

At that point, he claimed Shonna Powell -- one of the suspects arrested (center mug shot) -- contacted him and said of the caged woman, "That is my whore. She stole a bunch of stuff from me so she is going to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off." The man also claimed someone else said others were on their way to the home to "have their way with her."

Responding to the complaint, officers detained three suspects at a nearby gas station, before heading to the mobile home with a search warrant and attempting to make contact with anyone inside. One man, another of the arrested suspects, emerged -- but said there were others in the home. When they didn't come out, deputies eventually entered.

Once inside, they "observed the cage that the female was stated to be located in however it was empty at the time," as well as "both human and animal feces to be in different rooms throughout the residence." They then came upon a woman laying on a bed, who was initially reluctant to approach them. The incident report said she "appeared to be injured and emotionally distraught" and was later identified as the victim who was in the cage.

Police noted she had "multiple injuries to her facial areas primarily her left eye being severely swollen and bruised." She was treated for her injuries at the scene, before being taken to an undisclosed location to protect her privacy.

Authorities believed another person was still in the home after finding the victim, however, and, after "multiple unsuccessful attempts" to get them to exit the room, Powell eventually exited it -- claiming she had been asleep the entire time.

The five suspects were later identified as Anjelika Figueroa, Shonna Powell, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi and Dawson Weston, the latter of whom was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.