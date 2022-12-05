Eddie Murphy Grills Jonah Hill About Dating His Daughter in Netflix Trailer

Netflix

"So you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?"

In the teaser for Netflix's new movie "You People", the duo grill Hill about him dating their onscreen daughter Lauren London to hilarious effect.

The film, co-written by Hill and Kenya Barris (who also directs), centers on the "Superbad" star attempting to convince Murphy and Long that he'd make a good husband for their child. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny take on the role of Hill's parents.

"Their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences," the synopsis reads.

Long told the The Hollywood Reporter, the project presented her with the opportunity to finally work with Murphy while also noting the current climate.

"Right now, there's a lot of talk about antisemitism and the Jewish religion experience, and this film explores the difference between Blacks and Jews in a very funny freaking way," she said. "Hopefully we can find the funny in our differences, and appreciation and respect for our differences, for a better understanding."