Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films Due to Anxiety Attacks

Jonah Hill is putting his mental health needs first.

The 38-year-old "Superbad" star addressed his fans in an open letter where he revealed that he would no longer be participating in any public events or press to promote his future projects -- including his upcoming documentary, "Stutz."

The documentary -- he also directed -- will explore Hill's long standing journey with therapy, anxiety and panic attacks.

"I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz," he began his letter via the Rolling Stone. "The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film."

The "Don't Look Up" star continued, "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

Hill noted his gratitude that the personal documentary will premiere at "a prestigious film festival this fall” and noted his excitement to share the project with the public with "the hope that it will help those struggling."

"However, you won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film," he explained.

Jonah acknowledged his position as one of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety."