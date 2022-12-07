Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty

Instagram

She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene.

Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.

In court Monday, the Indiana woman accepted a plea agreement from prosecutors, pleading guilty to everything she was charged with -- two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon -- to have the death penalty taken off the table.

The agreement, per FOX59, calls for a 100-year sentence, but her official sentencing isn't until January 2023.

"There is no place for this kind of violent and senseless attack in our society," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement, via WRTV. "Pursuant to this agreement, Wolf will spend the rest of her life in prison. We continue to think of the families and all of those affected by the tragedy during this difficult time."

According to court documents, Wolf claimed the lives of two and seriously injured another during a seemingly random attack on May 11, 2020.

Five people were inside an Indianapolis apartment when someone started banging on the door, per witnesses. One of the people inside, 24-year-old Victoria Cook, opened it and was stabbed in the neck. The attacker then allegedly stabbed Elizabeth McHugh in the neck, before Dylan Dickover attempted to stop the ordeal and was stabbed as well. Cook was declared dead at the scene, while Dickover, 28, died at the hospital. McHugh was rushed into surgery and survived.

As the attack was happening, another witness in the home heard the commotion and came downstairs to investigate -- before the attacker swiped at him with a knife. He retreated upstairs to find a weapon, but the attacker had already fled when he returned back downstairs.

The man who saw the attacker said he witnessed a woman with strawberry-blond hair, wearing some kind of work uniform. She also left behind a hat -- which had the insignia of the Indiana Department of Corrections on it and the name "Wolf" written on a tag -- as well as DNA evidence. It didn't take long for investigators to connect the hat with Wolf, who worked at IDC at the time of the murders and she was arrested on the job at Madison Correctional Facility.

According to FOX59, police found a manifesto of sorts at her home, in which she described "how she wondered what it would be like to kill someone, and she took inspiration from serial killers." Per the outlet, "She also wrote she considered killing her boyfriend or his wife, but she decided she didn't want to kill someone she knew."

The documents also contained information believed to be a written will, reported WTHR, as well as an indication Wolf was "not planning to die, but was prepared for it."