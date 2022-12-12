Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say They Were Victims of 'Institutional Gaslighting' By Royal Family

Youtube

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dropping more bombshells about the royal family in a new trailer for the highly anticipated part two of their Netflix docuseries.

In the clip, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she was "fed to the wolves" while the Duke opened up about experiencing "institutional gaslighting" before the couple chose to step back from their royal duties.

The 38-year-old son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana looked back at what might have been "had we not got out when we did."

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," Meghan later claimed and while Harry added, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William), they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The Duke and Duchess did not clarify who "they" was referring to in the teaser trailer.

Friend and film mogul Tyler Perry, who offered his California property to the couple following their exit from Great Britain, also made an appearance. "They wanted to be free to love and be happy," he said. "I applauded that."

Harry and Meghan are slated to reveal big revelations about their time with the royal family during the two part docuseries. Volume I was released on December 8 and Volume II will be released on December 15. Per CNN, Buckingham Palace reported that it would not be commenting on the docuseries last Thursday.

In the first three episodes, viewers were given intimate details about their relationship and the pair’s experience with "unconscious" bias within the famous family and the negative media attention Britain's tabloids subjected them to.

The official synopsis reads: