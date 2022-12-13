Bystanders Rush to Action After Car Flips on Busy CA Freeway, Trapping Two Inside

Facebook

A woman started filming the dramatic ordeal when the driver ahead of her -- who was later cited for DUI -- started driving "out of control"

Good Samaritan bystanders jumped into action after witnessing a single-car accident around 1am on Sunday in California.

Nervous about the car driving "out of control" ahead of her and her family on the 10 freeway in Rosemead, Regina Jones pulled out her phone and started filming. Just seconds after she hit record, her family witnessed the driver slam headfirst into an overpass separating the freeway and a bus lane, before it flipped over and came to a stop on its side.

"Oh s---, they're gonna hit the rail," Jones' husband can be heard saying in the video, before the driver does just that. "You gotta help them. You gotta get out and help them. We gotta get out and help them," Jones was then heard saying, worrying that anyone inside was dead after witnessing the "terrible" crash.

Her husband and others who pulled over to the side of the freeway then ran up to the SUV and attempted to help the two people trapped inside. At one point, the driver attempted to open his door -- which was then off the ground as the vehicle laid on the passenger side -- while screaming "help!"

He could also be heard exclaiming, "Please help my dad!" and "It's my fault, sorry!" over and over again.

As everyone attempted to assist the two trapped passengers, they first tried to push the vehicle off its side and back into the upright position, to no avail. At one point, there were at least 10 people trying to help -- one of them wearing a blue gown as she assisted the group. Eventually, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and first responders arrived to complete the rescue and give medical treatment.

Per The California Highway Patrol -- via ABC7 -- the driver was cited for DUI and released to a hospital.

"If we hadn't been paying attention for sure we would have all been injured," Jones also told the outlet.