James Gunn Addresses 'Disrespectful Outcry' Over DC Decisions from 'Certain Minority of People Online'

Getty

He also responds to rumors they're "recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad."

James Gunn released a new statement Monday in which he acknowledged he came into his new position overseeing the DC Universe knowing it would be impossible to make everyone happy.

Posting on behalf of himself and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, Gunn addressed some of the backlash the pair have seen since they took over the studio. Since their new positions were announced, there have been a slew of changes -- including Henry Cavill's expected return as Superman getting scrapped.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn shared. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

"No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions," he continued.

"We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us," he concluded. "But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

In the replies, he also responded to a fan who wrote: "who knows if its true, but recasting all the main DCEU characters, but keeping some. Will be interesting how Peacemaker and SS characters/actors live on, but the others dont? Particularly when they have all interacted together."

"I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We're not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad," he said, though that quote could be interpreted in quite a few ways.

It could mean that they're recasting everyone -- even those Gunn worked with or cast in "The Suicide Squad" like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and John Cena's Peacemaker -- or some "Suicide Squad" cast members and big names from other pre-Gunn/Safran projects could remain intact going forward. Only time will tell there.

Some more -- totally fake -- gossip he shot down was that he'd be canceling "all" DC movies and replacing them with "Slither" sequels and Weasel standalone films. "This rumor is also untrue," he wrote.

Gunn also confirmed "Blue Beetle" was still on track for 2023. Also still expected from DC next year -- for now, at least -- are "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on March 17, "The Flash" in June and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in December. Production on a third "Wonder Woman" film from Patty Jenkins has halted.