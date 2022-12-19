What Jennifer Coolidge Thought About Chloe Fineman's Perfect SNL Impression

Getty / NBC

She also celebrated the new cast members -- admitting, "I tried my ass off to be one" too.

This past weekend on "Saturday Night Live", star Chloe Fineman nailed an impression of the "White Lotus" star in a sketch titled "Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff" -- and after it blew up on social media, the actress was one of the first to react.

"Wow! A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!!" she tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

"Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat!" she then added. "Happy holidays to you all!!"

In the sketch, Fineman's Coolidge breaks down some of her favorite things about the holidays, reacting with confusion and off-beat comments to everything from holiday lights to eggnog ... and even blowing out the lights of a menorah like a birthday cake.

Fineman reacted to Coolidge's praise by sharing it to her Instagram Story and adding, "All I want for Xmas is to see @theofficialjencoolidge host! Thank you so much. We LOVE you at SNL."

Coolidge was invited to audition for SNL alongside some of her cohorts from The Groundlings in Los Angeles. Though she went to New York for tryouts with Will Ferrell, Cheri Oteri and Chris Kattan, she was the only one who didn't make it.

"Me, Will, Chris, and Cheri were all flown in for the 'SNL' audition. They chose Will and Cheri and not Chris and I, and six months later they called up Chris," she told Los Angeles magazine (via Vulture) back in 2004.