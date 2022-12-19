Watch Tom Cruise's Craziest Stunt Yet in Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise admits

Tom Cruise says he's been dreaming of this stunt since he was a kid.

And to be quite honest it does seem like an impossible fantasy -- riding a motorcycle off a cliff and then parachuting down.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette gives an inside glimpse into the years-long process of making this stunt a reality for the upcoming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One".

Cruise admits in the footage, "this is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted."

The preparation alone is death-defying, let alone the actual stunt itself which the featurette does not shy away from showing in it's full non-CGI glory.

The upcoming seventh installment in the franchise stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, and Cary Elwes.

Christopher McQuarrie returns as writer and director -- previously helming the two prior installments.