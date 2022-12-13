Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise 'Stop Being Such a P---y' Story

Getty

Emily Blunt is clarifying the story behind the unique advice Tom Cruise gave her on the set of the 2014 action movie, "Edge of Tomorrow."

During a recent appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, the actress recalled the challenges she faced while she shooting the film, revealing she broke down at one point -- and what Cruise said in an attempt to console her.

"'Come on, stop being such a p---y, OK?'" Blunt said Cruise told her, adding, "And I did laugh, and then we got through it."

After Cruise's remark raised some eyebrows, Blunt spoke out about the story on Monday, sharing a statement with People.

"The Devil Wears Prada" star said many took Cruise's comment "literally and absurdly out of context."

Blunt had nothing but good things to say about her former co-star. "I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me," she told People. "It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way."

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me. It didn't," she added. "I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."

On Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Blunt brought up Cruise's comment while sharing how it was very difficult wearing metal suits for the film.

"We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way," Blunt recalled, adding that "there was nothing cozy about these suits."

"It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy," she continued. "The first time I put it on I just started to cry, just started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn't know what to do."

"I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry. I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,'" the "Mary Poppins Returns" star added, before revealing Cruise's advice.

"He literally goes -- he just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p---y, OK?'" she said.