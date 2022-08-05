Tom Cruise Apologized to Couple for 'Spoiling' Hike Before Jumping Off Cliff

Getty

Turns out Tom Cruise apologized to the hiking couple he surprised before jumping off a mountain peak.

During an interview with Extra, spouses Jason and Sarah Haygarth revealed that they had encountered the 60-year-old actor while taking a hike through a "very remote" and "quite hilly" U.K. national park called Lake District along with their dog.

The Haygarths noticed a few helicopters over the remote area which they noted was unusual.

"Toward the end of the walk, last peak, we start seeing helicopters coming up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn't seem right," Jason shared. "We found out the people, they were the cameramen. When we came to the peak, we got stopped by what must have been a production team member, saying, 'You can't go. We're going to land the helicopter off the top…' So we took a selfie."

Unbeknownst to the husband and wife, Cruise was gearing up to film a stunt sequence for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning."

Sarah and Jason had gotten cleared to finish their walk when they ran into the "Top Gun" star, "strapping himself into a paraglider."

"I could tell it was him straight away," Sarah revealed. "By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible was being filmed … but I was expecting a stunt double."

"He apologized first for the noise. 'Sorry, guys, I know we spoiled your walk with the noise,' " Jason said and Sarah added, "And then he said, 'I like your dog.'"

"We asked, 'What are you doing?' Then he said, 'I'm going to jump off.' I was like, 'You're going to do what?' He said, 'I'm going to jump off,'" the bewildered hiker continued. "... Just before he jumped off, he said, 'See ya! Hopefully this goes well,' and we said, 'Good luck, Tom.'"

While speaking during a panel at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Cruise elaborated on why he chooses to do his own stunts.

"No one asked Gene Kelly, 'Why do you dance? Why do you do your dancing? Why do you do your own singing?'" he laughed. "If I do a musical, I want to sing and I want to dance. And I want to see how I can do it."