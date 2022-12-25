Kardashian Christmas Eve Party: North Sings with Sia -- Check Out All the Glam

Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family spread their holiday cheer across multiple social media platforms and generations, including several high-energy TikToks from their glamorous Christmas Eve bash.

With red and pink as far as the eye can see, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was as lavish and memorable as expected. Even more so for North West, who got to sing alongside Sia!

The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was having an absolute blast all night long, sharing lots of fun and silly moments on her joint account with mom Kim, but she was radiating while joining Sia on "Snowman."

The two looked like they were the next exclusive release from Mattel's Barbie line, standing together and singing from inside a giant pink box with a Christmas tag on it.

While Sia was in all white with an ornate matching headpiece, North was in all black. Most of the Kardashian-Jenner's were in matching monochromatic, with favorite colors included decor-matching red and Kim's glamorous and shimmery silver.

Kim matched her glamorous style with a return to her black hair, as well, after spending some time blonde. Khloe, though, was keeping blonde alive as she gave fans a quick tour of the lavish Christmas Eve bash.

"You guys, I’m like the first one here because I was so excited," she exclaimed as she offered a sneak peek of the layout before guests arrived. It included a miniature See's Candy shop a ball pit and incredible decorations.

You can check out some more highlights from the event below, as well as a gallery from inside.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.