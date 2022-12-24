10 Actresses Who Have Starred In The Most Hallmark Christmas Movies

Getty

Hallmark Channel is full of familiar faces. With some of the network's biggest celebrities starring in multiple movies every season, viewers are bound to recognize the cast of their favorite flicks.

Through the years, many actresses have celebrated the holidays with Hallmark, being featured in many of the annual Countdown to Christmas films. While some actresses have now parted ways with the network, others have signed on for many more -- and are bound to become a TV staple of the holiday season.

Read on to find out which actresses you'll definitely see during the holiday season…

Brooke D'Orsay

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 6

Brooke D'Orsay joined the Hallmark family in 2012 and since then has starred in six holiday movies. She made her holiday season debut in "Miss Christmas" and went on to take the lead in flicks like "Christmas in Love," "Nostalgic Christmas" and "A Dickens of a Holiday!" This year, she starred in "A Fabled Holiday."

Jill Wagner

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 6

Jill Wagner has been a member of the Hallmark family since 2015, starring in multiple flicks for the network. That includes six holiday movies including "Christmas Cookies," "Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses," and "Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa." She most recently celebrated the holidays on the network in 2020's "The Angel Tree." She's since appeared in a holiday flick for Great American Family so it's unclear if she'll be returning to Hallmark in the future.

Nikki DeLoach

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 7

Nikki DeLoach has been a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel since 2015, taking the lead in seven of her own Christmas films. She's even gone behind the scenes, executive producing her film "Reunited at Christmas" and co-writing "Christmas for Keeps." This year, she starred in "The Gift of Peace" -- and signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark, meaning there will definitely be more holiday joy to come.

"I'm thrilled, of course, to continue my relationship with the Hallmark family. These movies are special and to be able to bring to life stories that make people feel good is an opportunity I am grateful to have," Nikki said in a statement.

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 7

Danica McKellar has become one of the most recognizable Hallmark stars since her debut on the network in 2015, appearing in 15 original movies. Seven of those flicks were holiday-related, including "Crown for Christmas," "My Christmas Dream," and "Coming Home For Christmas." Her most recent holiday flick for the network was "You, Me & the Christmas Trees" -- and it will most likely be her last. Danica signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Great American Family.

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 8

Holly Robinson Peete has not only appeared in 13 movies on Hallmark Channel but she's also had her own reality show air on the network! As a familiar face on the network, eight of her movies have been holiday-related. Her flicks include "Angel of Christmas," the "Christmas in Evergreen" series and this year's "Holiday Heritage."

Kimberley Sustad

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 9

Kimberley Sustad has appeared on the Hallmark Channel since 2012 and has since starred in over 15 movies. Her first Christmas flick for the network was "The Nine Lives of Christmas" and she's gone on to take the lead in films like “Christmas by Starlight," "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen," and "A Bride for Christmas." This year, she appeared in both "Lights, Camera, Christmas!" and "Three Wise Men and a Baby."

"They're just one of the most incredible networks, honestly, to work for. They treat you so nice. They are like family; you get to know everybody. You get to work internally on these things -- and they bring you back, which is, I think, very rare amongst networks. It's almost like they have a small company of actors that they rotate, and that fans get to know and see them in different parts, and in different pairings. I think that's so unique and fun – almost like the old Hollywood way of their studios," Kimberley told Niagara Frontier Publications.

Erin Krakow

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 9

Erin Krakow has been a member of the Hallmark family since 2014 when she joined the cast of "When Calls the Heart." Since then, she's starred in nine Christmas movies including several "When Calls the Heart" holiday specials. Her most recent holiday film for the network was 2019's "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen."

Ashley Williams

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 10

Ashley Williams has been in over ten films for the Hallmark Channel since joining the network in 2015 — and almost all of them have been Christmas-related! Her flicks include the "Christmas in Evergreen" series as well as the "Sister Swap" films. She most recently appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Five More Minutes: Moments Like These" in 2022.

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 10

Candace Cameron Bure's roles on Hallmark Channel have earned her the title of the Queen of Christmas. Before leaving the network in early 2022, she appeared in 29 movies as well as the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series. Ten of her flicks have been Christmas-related, including "Moonlight & Mistletoe," "Let It Snow" and "Christmas Under Wraps." Her final holiday film with the network was 2021's "The Christmas Contest."

Number of Hallmark Christmas movies: 12

Lacey Chabert has taken over Candace Cameron Bure's role as Christmas queen of Hallmark Channel. Since joining the network in 2010, she's appeared in 30 movies, with 12 of those flicks being a part of the holiday season. Her Christmas films include "Matchmaker Santa," "A Royal Christmas" and "Christmas in Rome." In 2022, she starred in "Haul out the Holly" -- and has more films to come! In February, she signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with the company.

"My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it's beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers. I'm also incredibly grateful to Crown's programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark's audience," Lacey said in a statement.