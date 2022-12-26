Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever, As Of 2022

Netflix

Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!

While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.

Recently, there's been a major change in their Top 10 shows as well, thanks to the debut of Tim Burton's "Wednesday." The series racked up over a billion hours of watch time over the past 28 days, taking over the number two spot on the chart -- and knocking "All of Us Are Dead" out of the Top 10.

Find out which shows have been streamed the most on Netflix…

10. "Lucifer" Season 5

Hours Watched: 569.5 million

When Lucifer Morningstar becomes bored of his life in Hell, he steps down from his billion-year reign and moves to Los Angeles. There, he indulges in all the possible vices while running an upscale nightclub. When a murder takes place outside the club, Lucifer begins to have feelings he'd never experienced before that make him question the state of his soul -- especially after he meets a homicide detective named Chloe.

9. "Stranger Things" Season 3

Hours Watched: 582.1 million

"Stranger Things" transports viewers to Indiana in the 1980s, where unusual incidents begin to plague a small town. When a young boy goes missing, a group of friends begin to uncover supernatural mysteries involving the government and must fight terrifying forces in order to get him back. Things take an even stranger turn when they find another young girl on the run.

8. "Money Heist" Part 4

Hours Watched: 619 million

"Money Heist" revolves around a criminal mastermind called "The Professor" who wants to print billions of euros inside the Royal Mint of Spain. In order to accomplish his goal, he recruits eight robbers with various skills to head inside the mint. The group, in turn, take hostages along in order to assist in negotiations with the police as they get ready for a showdown.

7. "Bridgerton" Season 1

Hours Watched: 625.5 million

Based on the series of novels of the same name, "Bridgerton" follows the lives of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they look for love during the Regency era in England. Season one focuses on the powerful family's eldest sister, Daphne, who is named the Diamond of the season -- all while gossip columnist Lady Whistledown has high society buzzing.

6. "Bridgerton" Season 2

Hours Watched: 656.3 million

Season two of "Bridgerton" puts the spotlight on eldest brother Anthony on his quest to find his perfect match. It seems as though no one will meet his impossible standards, that is until he meets Edwina Sharma and her older sister Kate. Meanwhile, the true identity of Lady Featherington is revealed -- causing a major rift between friends.

5. "Money Heist" Part 5

Hours Watched: 792.2 million

Part 5 of "Money Heist" picks up after the criminals and their hostages have been inside the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. Meanwhile, The Professor has been captured while the army is closing in on the bank.

4. "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Hours Watched: 856.2 million

Based on the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer and the horrific crimes he committed, "Dahmer" takes a look into the life of the notorious serial killer and the incompetence that allowed him to continue his murderous rampage for over a decade, leaving 17 dead.

3. "Wednesday"

Hours Watched: 1.19 billion (as of 12/21)

The Addams family's eldest daughter Wednesday is sent away to Nevermore Academy in her eponymous series, "Wednesday." Despite her best efforts to escape, Wednesday is stuck at the school, surrounded by "outcasts, freaks and monsters." There, she works to control her emerging psychic ability -- which happens to be leading her to solve a murderous mystery that involved her parents when they were students at the academy.

2. "Stranger Things" Season 4

Hours Watched: 1.35 billion

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" picks up eight months after the conclusion of the third season as teenagers in Hawkins are mysteriously being murdered. Dustin, Max, Lucas, Erica, Nancy, Steve and Robin begin to investigate the murders while others accuse Eddie Munson, the leader of a Dungeons & Dragons group, of being the one behind the murders.

1. "Squid Game"

Hours Watched: 1.65 billion