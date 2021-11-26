The Top 11 Most Popular Movies of All Time On Netflix

Netflix

These flicks racked up millions of hours in view time!

Netflix is switching things up behind-the-scenes. The streaming giant recently introduced a brand new way of calculating their most popular movies, which looks at the total number of hours a film was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere. Previously, the service calculated its most popular releases by household views, which were counted after two minutes of watch time.

With the switch in Netflix's core metric, there also came some changes in the top releases of all time. The list includes a few new additions as well as a new title in the top slot for the streamer's most popular movie ever.

Find out which flicks made the list...

11. "Murder Mystery"

Hours Watched: 170 million

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in Netflix original movie "Murder Mystery," which follows a New York couple who finally set out on a long awaited European trip. A chance meeting on their flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince but when he's murdered, they become the prime suspects.

10. "The Old Guard"

Hours Watched: 186 million

"The Old Guard," based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka, chronicles the life of a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die. For centuries, they have fought to protect the mortal world but when they are recruited to take on an emergency mission, their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed. Led by a warrior named Andy, she and the newest soldier Nile help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

9. "Army of the Dead"

Hours Watched: 187 million

Zombie flick "Army of the Dead" takes place following an outbreak of the undead that has left Las Vegas in ruins. With the city walled off from the rest of the world, a casino boss recruits a former zombie war hero and his ragtag team of experts to break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in an impenetrable vault beneath the strip. They have only 32 hours before the city is nuked by the government and when they get inside, they realize the zombies have gotten smarter and faster.

8. "Enola Holmes"

Hours Watched: 190 million

Millie Bobby Brown stars in "Enola Holmes" as the teen sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. When she discovers her mother is missing, she sets off to find her and in the process becomes a super-sleuth, outwitting her famous older brother as she unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

7. "Spenser Confidential"

Hours Watched: 197 million

After two police officers in Boston are killed, ex-cop Spenser, who is fresh out of prison, sets out to take down the criminals behind the murders. He teams up with his no-nonsense roommate Hawk and they soon find themselves unravelling a twisted murder conspiracy in Boston's criminal underworld.

6. "6 Underground"

Hours Watched: 205 million

After a tech billionaire fakes his own death, he recruits a team of international operatives, who are all the very best at what they do, in order to take down a brutal dictator. The six chosen individuals must abandon their past and set out on a bold and bloody mission in order to change the future of the world.

5. "The Kissing Booth 2"

Hours Watched: 209 million

In the follow up to the original "Kissing Booth," the sequel picks up as Elle juggles the milestone events of her senior year of high school with her and Noah's long distance relationship while he is at Harvard. Things start to get even more complicated when Elle starts to have feelings for a new classmate.

4. "The Irishman"

Hours Watched: 215 million

"The Irishman" features an all-star cast composed of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history — the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa. Told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman, the film offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime including its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

3. "Extraction"

Hours Watched: 231 million

Chris Hemsworth stars in "Extraction" as a fearless black market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. The mission soon turns from the deadliest of his career to near impossible as he finds himself in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers.

2. "Red Notice"

Hours Watched: 277.9 million

It's only been out two weeks, but The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot's heist film has already landed in the second spot -- and is on track to steal the number one spot. The film revolves around FBI profiler (Reynolds), who teams up with a thief (Johnson) to capture an even more impressive criminal mastermind (Gadot).

1. "Bird Box"

Hours Watched: 282 million