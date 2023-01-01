Tearful Robyn Brown Admits She Feels 'Angry' with and 'Absolutely Cheated' by Fellow Sister Wives

TLC

"Sister Wives" star Robyn Brown made an emotional statement about the other women in her plural marriage during Sunday night's "Sister Wives: One on One" special.

Robyn has been at the center of Meri, Janelle and Christine's frustrations for years now, as they felt husband Kody Brown prioritized his relationship with her -- his newest wife -- over those with the rest of them. Tensions came to a head when Christine announced she was leaving Kody, who exploded on her during the most recent season of the show, accusing her of never even trying to be friends with Robyn especially.

During part one of the post-season special, Christine admitted she hasn't had a "good relationship" with either Meri or Robyn "for years." On Sunday, Robyn was asked whether she believed the pair could ever reach a "happy place," a question which prompted her to unload on all the women.

"That's really dependent on Christine. I'm willing for that, but it would have to be really established on real stuff, real trust and a real desire," said Robyn. I want something real. I want real relationships with all of these ladies, always have. Always."

"Before I even fell in love with Kody, I fell in love with the family and the family culture of one happy family. It's something I am mourning all the time. They took it away from me," she said, as she began to break down into tears. "It feels really unfair. Sorry, I get so embarrassed when I get emotional. I feel angry, I'm angry at them all. I am."

"I am really angry about it and I'm angry what we've done to our family and I would have never chose this if I had the power everyone thinks I have, this wouldn't be happening," she continued. "I feel cheated. I feel absolutely cheated."

She was then asked whether she also felt "scapegoated" in the marriage.

"All the time. I jokingly refer to myself as 'Kody's whipping boy,'" she responded. "When he does something they don't like, I get blamed. Maybe I'm an easy target because I have a tendency to just take it, not get jerky about it, I don't fight. It's not in my nature to fight. I am more heart."

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Robyn also opened up about how things were "very difficult" between her and Christine when she first joined the family. "It was snarky comments, not including me in things, letting me know how things were gonna go, pulling rank," she claimed, adding, "it was hard in the beginning."

The other women all touched on the tensions between them throughout the full episode, with Janelle saying Robyn isn't "this perfect saintly person" she's sometimes perceived as on the show ... or at least by Kody. "I'm sorry, she's human," she added, saying that she believes Kody is "a little bit myopic when it comes to Robyn her huts and her perspective."

Meri, meanwhile, said she had seen some of that "non-acceptance" of Robyn from Christine -- but added, "I also get that [Christine], through those years, was just craving some attention and some love that she just wasn't getting."

Kody also claimed that Christine had a history of "s--- talking" all three women, but she denied it was anything serious and claimed he did the same thing in return to her.

"He would complain about the other wives too," she said, before adding, "not Robyn, he would never complain about Robyn. I didn't think I was being mean."