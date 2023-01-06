RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years In Prison for Wire Fraud

Bravo

"With today's sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims."

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will spend some serious time behind bars, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

During her sentencing hearing on Friday, the reality star was given 78 months -- or about 6.5 years -- for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Shah and assistant Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.

As part of her sentencing, she was also ordered to forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items, and 78 counterfeit luxury items, and to pay $6,645,251 in restitution.

Going into sentencing, she faced up to 14 years in prison and $9.5million in restitution fines.

