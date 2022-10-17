Andy Cohen Says Jen Shah's Guilty Plea Was 'The End' of 'Engagement' With RHOSLC

Getty

"I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."

It looks like the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is down a cast member for its fourth season.

During the series' panel at Bravocon on Sunday, host Andy Cohen indicated Jen Shah was cut from the reality show following her guilty plea in her wire fraud case.

A fan asked the 54-year-old Bravo mogul why the 49-year-old reality star was missing from the weekend long Bravo convention.

"Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," Cohen explained. "But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."

Back in March 2021, Shah was arrested after allegedly running a telemarketing scheme that affected hundreds of people, with most of the victims being the elderly.

During the RHOSLC's season three premiere -- which began filming about seven weeks before her trial date -- Shah claimed that she would never take a plea deal, before doing just that.

Shah and assistant Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.

While both pleaded not guilty at first, Smith changed his plea to guilty in 2021. Shah, meanwhile, maintained her innocence until she eventually pleaded guilty in July. Both are still awaiting sentencing.

In the premiere episode, Shah addressed that some of the other defendants in her case had pled guilty as part of plea deals -- something she, at least at the time, had zero interest in doing herself.

"I have no idea what's going on with the other defendants in this case. I have no idea why they've taken a plea deal, but I'm not going to take a plea deal when I'm not guilty, I'm innocent," she exclaimed.