Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Son Mason's Modeling Gig, Instilling Children with 'Good Work Ethic' (Exclusive)

Getty

"I personally am not here to fund a 19-year-old's social life."

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian's son Mason may have signed a modeling contract last year, but that doesn't mean she's free from paying "for everything" when it comes to the 19-year-old.

Last October, the college sophomore followed in his mother's footsteps by signing a deal with DT Model Management, after Glanville herself reportedly reached out to the agency and submitted photos of her son.

He's already started sharing some of his modeling shots to Instagram ... and Glanville tells TooFab she's happy she was able to instill "good work ethic" in her children. In addition to Mason, she shares son Jake, 15, with Cibrian as well.

"He's making his own money. He's still not contributing," she told TooFab while promoting her new Peacock reality series "The Traitor."

"I don't expect him to contribute to the household. I personally am not here to fund a 19-year-old's social life, it's just ... if you want to do A, B and C, then you should go get a job and do A, B and C," she explained.

"Of course I'll still pay for the rent, the food, cell phone ... I still pay for everything, don't get me wrong," cracked Glanville. "But I think there's a certain point where having that good work ethic is important. I've had jobs since I was 12 years old and I've always worked, so I just wanted to instill that in my children a little bit."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On "The Traitors," Glanville and a group of reality TV stars compete against a group of "civilians" -- "or normal" people -- in a Scottish castle for a cash prize.

She explained that being a reality star herself actually worked against her in the competition, as many of the "civilians" assumed she and the other names didn't really need the money.

"Like, 'You guys are rich, why are you here?' I think that's a really big thing that people think," she explained. "They think just because you're on television you're automatically rich. You can be famous without being rich. It happens all of the time. And the two don't necessarily go hand in hand."

"I can speak at least about myself, I know [Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Kate Chastain] ... none of us are sitting back on our private jets. That's not happening. We're not the Kardashians," she continued. "We're trying to make ends meet just like everyone else. I'm a single mom, he's a dad of three."

"It's still a lot of money," added Luyendyk. "A quarter of a million dollars is a lot of money to me still!"

The project is just the latest in a string of reality shows for Glanville, who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Celebrity Big Brother" and nearly every show in-between. While fans -- and even Kyle Richards -- have said they'd love to have her back on RHOBH, she's keeping mum on that one for now.

But when asked about her future in reality TV, she added, "Mine's never ending."