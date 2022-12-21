Eddie Cibrian Denies Brandi Glanville's 'Unnecessary' Claims He Cheated on Her With Piper Perabo

Getty

"It's kind of ironic she was in Coyote Ugly with LeAnn, they shared the same D," said Glanville.

Eddie Cibrian just came out swinging against ex-wife Brandi Glanville's new claims he cheated on her with his costar in "The Cave," Piper Perabo.

After the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star made the allegation in an interview with Page Six, Cibrian issued a statement denying it ever happened and questioning why Glanville would make such a statement all these years later.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," said the actor. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true."

"This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await," he added.

In an interview posted Tuesday, Glanville said she didn't like Perabo after the reporter speaking with her said she seemed like she would have been a "Coyote Ugly" fan. That movie, of course, also featured music and a cameo from LeAnn Rimes, who Eddie cheated on Glanville with while they were married. Rimes was also married to ex Dean Sheremet at the time.

"I think [Perabo] f---ed my husband. They did a movie together and [son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set, it was in another country, Romania, I think. And she was a horrible c--- to me and she was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me," Glanville claimed. "I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?'"

"I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things," she added. "It's kind of ironic she was in 'Coyote Ugly' with LeAnn, they shared the same D."

She added that when he returned from filming, she told him she was leaving -- but he "convinced me that it wasn't true." She stayed with him, she says, because they just had a child together and "he was the love of my life at the time." She added, "There was a lot of convincing me of things, 'You're just crazy, you're just jealous.'"

TooFab has reached out to Perabo's reps for comment.

Cibrian had an affair with Rimes after the two met while working on the TV movie "Northern Lights" in 2009. It later came out he stepped out on her with other women, including "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay. Cibrian and Rimes have been married since 2011.