Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Teases Prequel TV Series, Musical Numbers

Paramount+

Ready to return to Rydell?

"Witness the rise of the original girl gang."

That's what the first full trailer for the new "Grease" prequel TV series, "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies," promises, ahead of the show's Paramount+ debut later this spring.

According to the streamer, the musical series takes place in 1954, four years before the events of the original movie.

"Before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," reads the official synopsis.

The footage teases some big musical numbers, including one in an auto shop that looks like a precursor to "Greased Lightnin'".

The show stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.