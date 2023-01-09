Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer: Kang Makes Scott an Offer He Should Refuse

Marvel Studios

Scott wants back the five years he lost with his daughter during the "Avengers: Endgame" blip in an epic battle that sees him facing off against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and ... himself?

Who wouldn't put it all on the line for more time with their kids? Now imagine you'd lost five years with your daughter through no fault of your own. It's easy to see how Paul Rudd's Ant-Man was lured in by Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Heartache and the pain of that loss are at the center of the latest trailer for Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." It is by preying on this pain that Kang is able to convince Scott Lang (Rudd) to strike a deal.

That promise of all those lost years back with his daughter is just too much for Scott to overlook. For all his faults -- and we've seen plenty across the first two films in this MCU franchise -- no one can deny Scott's undying love for his daughter.

Even we were feeling a little emotional seeing that little girl she was the last time he (and we) saw her and the growing young woman she's become. Of course, this being Marvel there's a catch and a twist and Kang, after all, is the big bad for this entire Phase of the MCU.

While the trailer is filled with heart, it's also chock full of epic special effects, crazy landscapes, a literal mountain of Ant-Men as Scott comes face-to-face with himself. Yeah, things are going from bad to worse in a hurry.

Along for the ride again are co-stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, all superheroes in their own right. They're joined by Kathryn Newton as the now grown-up Cassie, who seems to be getting into the family business herself.

At one point, when Kang laughs at Scott that he actually thought he could win, Scott fires back that he doesn't have to win ... they just both have to lose. Already betrayed and with the multiverse in disarray (see "Loki"), could Scott be poised to make the ultimate sacrifice?

We'll hope not, because the hopeless romantic in us wants him to at least learn to cherish and appreciate the time he still has with his daughter even if he's not able to reclaim what was taken from him.