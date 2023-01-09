You Season 4 Trailer: Joe's Hunted By Another Serial Killer as Show Moves to London

Netflix

Joe starts stalking a new victim ... but could he also become one himself?

As "You" heads to London for the show's fourth season, it looks like Joe (Penn Badgley) might not be the only serial killer across the pond.

Netflix just dropped a full trailer for the show's February return, teasing the new cast of characters he'll be surrounded by when Season 4 Part 1 drops next month.

"After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his 'messy' past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love," reads an official synopsis from the streamer. "But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London."

"Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites."

In the footage, he's seen teaching at a prestigious school, while falling in "with the most insane, damaged people on earth. A circle of privileged douchebags."

Tati Gabrielle's Marienne also appears in the clip, as she calls him a murderer after he seemingly tracks her down. "You were wrong about me, I want to prove it to you," he tells her. It's the only time we see her ... which might not bode well for her fate.