Drew Barrymore & Corey Feldman Reunite After 25 Years, Recall Their First Date As Kids

Getty / CBS

Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman shared a sweet reunion on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier this week -- and it was the first time the two had seen each other in 25 years.

On Wednesday's episode of Barrymore's eponymous talk show, the pair -- who had a brief romance as teens -- reflected on their relationship, including the time they went on their first date when they were "literally kids."

"I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you. We haven't seen each other .. how long has it been?" Barrymore, 47, asked Feldman, 51, who replied that it's been 25 years. The former was shocked, "25 years?!" she said incredulously.

The "E.T." star and "Goonies" actor then reminisced on the past.

"We partied, we didn't party," Barrymore said, to which Feldman jokingly added, "We got sober together, we got un-sober together..."

"We were literally kids," said Feldman, who said they met when he was about "12 or 13," while Barrymore was "10 or 11."

The actor went on to recall his first date with Barrymore, revealing it was arranged by none other than Steven Spielberg, who directed "E.T."

"What happen was, I get a call one day, my grandmother says, 'We got a call from Steven's office and the little girl from 'E.T.' wants to meet you because she's got a crush on you,'" said Feldman, and Barrymore chimed in, "Oh yeah, I did... the biggest. But everyone did!"

"I loved the idea of you and I loved you as an actor and the human," she added. "But getting to know you, that's what I was always drawn to was your lack of ego. We were around many nice people but many people who fell prey to self-indulgence and you didn't."

Feldman then continued the story of their first date, noting that Barrymore's mother, Jaid, set up a "cute little play date" for them.

"Of course, neither of us drove because I was still living at my grandparents', and you were living with your mom," he recalled. "And it was so cute. I remember taking you to the movies, I remember exactly which movie theater it was."

"We walked across the street, and you put your little hand up for me to hold. And I held your hand, and we walked across the street," he continued, to which Barrymore appeared to blush at the memory.

"I don't remember what movie we saw," Feldman added.

The "Gremlins" actor said he and the "Charlies Angels" actress "stayed friends," but it wasn't until "years later" that they "actually dated.

"We were such the great little, cute little item for the three months we lasted or whatever. But it was adorable," Feldman said.

The pair took a look back at when they attended the Oscars together in 1989. Feldman and Barrymore were 17 and 14, respectively, at the time.

"I remember you were going, and so, I was lucky enough to be your date," Barrymore said. "And I just threw on a cotton Betsey Johnson dress, off the rack. I don't know how much it cost, probably $65.

"I remember getting there, and I remember seeing people in such designer duds," she continued. "And I remember looking around and thinking, 'Oh, I'm very underdressed. I'm wearing a cotton Betsey Johnson dress. Whoops!'"

The talk show host added that Feldman "looked so cool," before a photo of the two on the red carpet appeared on the screen, with Barrymore and Feldman calling the shot "legendary."

They went on to fondly reflect on their romance and friendship.

"We were so positive; you and I were such good friends," Barrymore added. "We had that kind of relationship where they say, 'Date your friend.' We were the embodiment of that. You were so kind, you were such a safe place for me."

Feldman -- who, like Barrymore, has been open about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol -- then pointed out, "You were already getting your life together and I was, although safer than probably most of the Hollywood people around us at the time, but I was still going through my troubles. So you got sober first, you got your act together first, it took me a few years after you."

In response, Barrymore quipped, "Well, I like un-got it together, and then got it together ... work in progress."

Following the interview, the two hugged as they expressed their gratitude for their reunion.

"You can call me anytime," Feldman told Barrymore, who replied, "Ditto."

Meanwhile, Feldman posted about his visit to the "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier this week. Alongside photos from his appearance, the "Stand By Me" star opened up about his "amazing emotional reunion" with Barrymore.

