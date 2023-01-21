Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance

Instagram

"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October.

Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower.

In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.

As shown in photos from the party, Sophia Grace rocked a pale pink jumpsuit, with her growing baby bump on full display. The shower featured decorative white, pink and champagne-colored balloons as well as a stunning floral wall for photo ops. And since the 19-year-old is expecting a baby boy, the event also included a cake with blue details.

"Honestly I am super excited now to just being close to the end of my pregnancy," Sophia Grace told E! News. "Because it means I'm getting closer to meeting him which is gonna be so amazing, I'm so curious to how he is going to look."

She added that what she enjoyed most about her baby shower was being surrounded by loved ones.

"Definitely being able to spend time with my family and friends," Sophia said. "They were all so wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing gifts they got for the baby."

The mom-to-be revealed that one of the guests in attendance was none other than her cousin, Rosie McClelland, who famously made up the other half of their viral "Ellen" duo.

However, while only women over 18 were allowed, Sophia Grace said her cousin was the "only exception," noting that Rosie "is like a sister to me."

"She bought me some amazing things," Sophia Grace gushed. "I am so grateful for all of it honestly cannot wait to see the baby in all the cute outfits."

In addition to everyone being over 18, the singer said the baby shower was "women only" -- the rule even applied to her boyfriend!

"It was women only, which I honestly think is the best way," Sophia Grace told E! News. "It was so much fun. We done so many games and ate loads of amazing food and my cake was absolutely amazing."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sophia Grace posted a 14-minute vlog on her YouTube channel, in which she documented the fun event. The video featured footage of guests celebrating the mama-to-be, playing baby shower games and enjoying some delicious food and desserts.

Check out the video, below!

Also on Saturday, Sophia Grace shared photos from the baby shower on Instagram, in which she posed in her light pink jumpsuit.

During her interview with E! News, the influencer spoke about how she's preparing for the upcoming arrival of her baby boy.

"It's been pretty hectic but I think I'm done with everything now," she said. "I recently put up my stroller and I am obsessed."

However, when it comes to potential names, Sophia Grace said she hasn't chosen one just yet.

"I have a few names that I really like," she said. "But I am still not set on anything but I'm sure once I see him I will know what names fits right."

In late October, Sophia Grace shared a YouTube video in which she revealed she's pregnant with her first child.

A couple of weeks later, the Teen Choice Award winner announced in another YouTube video that she's expecting a baby boy.

After revealing the news, Sophia Grace shared that she instinctively knew she would be having a boy and "wasn't shocked" when the news was confirmed by the doctors.