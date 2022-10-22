The Ellen DeGeneres Show Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant with First Child

YouTube

"It's, like, mad to think there's literally another life inside of you," said the 19-year-old, who shared that she's 21 weeks along.

Sophia Grace Brownlee is going to be a mom!

On Saturday, the 19-year-old internet personality -- who is best known for her several dozen appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" -- shared a YouTube video in which she revealed she's pregnant and expecting her first child.

"Hi everyone. Welcome back to my channel. So, as you can see, from today's video, it is a little bit different from my usual videos because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant!" began Sophia Grace, who was surrounded by pale pink and blue balloons.

"I'm sure a lot of you gonna be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out," she continued. "I've got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have. I guess my channel might turn into something new. So I'm super excited and I just thought I would let you guys and know in today's video talk about it a little bit."

The singer revealed that she's 21 weeks along in her pregnancy. "So, currently I am 21 weeks. I just turned 21 weeks today," Sophia Grace said. "I have a couple of apps on my phone, so I know, like, exactly how many weeks I am. The baby is currently the size of a banana ... if you'd prefer to say months then I'm five months, so I only have four months left to go. I've already done, practically more than halfway."

She went on to show off her growing baby bump to the camera. Standing up, she said, "At the moment, it is sort of sticking out a little bit, definitely more than it usually does. It's kind of swollen a little bit. So this is what I look like at five months."

The YouTube star then opened up about her pregnancy journey so far. The "first thing" Sophia Grace said she did was an at-home early baby gender test when she was eight weeks along, sharing that she was initially "nervous," but ultimately the experience was "really really exciting" and "so fun."

She explained that she then had her 12-week ultrasound, and revealed a sonogram photo to the camera.

"I will give you a little sneak peek of the pictures. I'm not gonna show them, like, too close up but I will show them a little bit," Sophia Grace said, showing the image. "And as you can see the baby is sort of just laying there and it was sort of covering its eyes a little bit like that, like, [a] little bit shy. So that was super, super cute. I was quite nervous for this scan because as you know some of these scans can show problems with the baby but luckily mine went all good so thank God for that."

The "Girl in the Mirror" singer went on to recall going to her first checkup appointment at 17 weeks during which she heard her baby's heartbeat "for the first time."

[That] was really cool because I didn't actually get to hear it in the 12-week scan," she said. "I just got to see it but I didn't actually get to hear it so got to hear it first time at 17 weeks. That was literally so cool because it's, like, mad to think there’s literally another life inside of you."

She showed a sonogram from her 12-week appointment, pointing out that you can see the baby "sucking its thumb."

Sophia Grace also said she had her 20-week scan, noting that during the doctor's visit, "they check for lots of abnormalities that could be wrong with the baby. And they also can tell the gender -- I already knew it -- but I still wanted to confirm just to make sure. And it was correct."

The Essex native -- who said she's "really happy" about her pregnancy -- also noted that she experienced some morning sickness. "At the start of the pregnancy, I felt very, very sick for a long time," she said. "It still comes back sometimes now it is really, really disgusting and it literally ruins your whole day and I do not know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me, all day long. But thankfully it is sort of going away a little bit. But I also am thankful for feeling sick because it means that my hormones are quite strong and that the pregnancy is good."

She concluded her video by sharing that she will be posting a new video every Saturday, and said that she's "very excited." Sophia Grace also asked her followers to "only comment nice things because we need lots of positivity," and stressed that "negative comments will be deleted."

She also teased that in her next video, she will reveal the gender of her baby.