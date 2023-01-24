Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement on Search for Missing Actor

Getty

A second hiker has also gone missing in the same area.

The family of Julian Sands released a statement thanking supporters for their efforts as they continue to search for the actor, who went missing on January 13, 2023 in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy in California

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff shared the statement to social media, saying the family was "deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

"Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian," they continued, while calling out the "heroic" efforts from a number of teams "braving difficult conditions on the ground and air to bring Julian Home."

As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. We will continue to utilize the resources available to us. The family would like to share this statement: pic.twitter.com/owO2o97f16 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 23, 2023 @sbcountysheriff

The department confirmed the search continued over the weekend, utilizing both helicopters and drones with infrared devices. "All were negative for any signs of Sands," read a release. They were unable to use helicopters on Monday, as a high wind warning was put in place.

On Monday, the Sheriffs' department also revealed a second hiker, Jin Chung, was reported missing on January 22 in the same area.

"Chung was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. Chung initially carpooled to Mt. Baldy with two others but separated from them when they arrived, with an understanding they would meet back at the vehicle at 2:00 p.m," read a release. "The other hikers returned safely but Chung has not been seen or heard from."

The department said the search for Chung "has allowed for a secondary search of some of the areas previously searched in the efforts to locate Mr. Sands" -- but added there were no further details at the time.

Sands, starred in films including "A Room with a View," "Warlock" and "Arachnophobia," was reported missing by his wife on January 13. Though phone pings showed movement after his disappearance, searches were "unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr. Sands."