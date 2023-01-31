Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Accusations

Getty

Former "That '70s Show" costars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson were starring on Netflix's "The Ranch" together when multiple sexual assault allegations were made against the latter. At the time, Masterson was written off the show, before he was subsequently left out of the "That '90s Show" revival.

An investigation into the actor was opened in 2017, he was charged with three counts of rape in 2020, before his trial ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury in November 2022. He'll face a retrial and has maintained his innocence. Throughout it all, Kutcher tells Esquire that he has remained in touch with Masterson and speaks with the actor's brother often, before addressing the situation.

"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," said Kutcher, before adding, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way." He also told the publication he wants Masterson "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him," but was hesitant to pass judgment on the case itself.

"Ultimately, I can't know," he said. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment ... I just don't know."

Masterson was the only main cast member from "That '70s Show" who didn't appear in the revival, which included cameos from Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama, and was led by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith (Kitty and Red Forman).