That 90s Show Reveals What Happened to 70s Show Characters -- and Why Jackie & Fez Split! (Spoilers)

While there's not even a mention of Hyde, the series provides updates on Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso and Fez.

It's been 17 years since "That '70s Show" went off the air -- and a lot has changed for the former residents of Point Place, Wisconsin.

Debuting today on Netflix, "That '90s Show" picks up two decades later, filling in some of the blanks for what happened to now-adult characters played by Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama after the series finale.

While none of them are central to the 10-episode first season, they do all make cameos. Not mentioned at all is Hyde, played by Danny Masterson, who was the subject of a rape investigation opened in 2017 and subsequent trial which just ended in a mistrial in November 2022.

Keep reading to find out where they stand in the '90s. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Eric and Donna

The original series ended with the pair rekindling their romance and it looks like things only got better for them from there. The two are now married, parents to a teenage daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda) -- yes, as in the princess -- and living in Chicago.

The new series picks up when the three of them visiting Eric's parents in Wisconsin for the 4th of July, where viewers learn Donna is an author, while Eric is an adjunct professor at a university -- teaching a class on "the religion of Star Wars."

While Eric and Leia were supposed to go to a father-daughter space camp for the summer, she instead talks her parents into letting her stay with Kitty and Red -- the former of whom is thrilled to have young people around the house again.

Grace only appears in the first episode, while Prepon pops up in two other episodes -- once to have a sex talk with Leia and again to take her back to Chicago at the end of the summer.

Fez

For those who forgot, "That '70s Show" actually ended with Fez and Jackie finally kissing and trying out a relationship. Well, that didn't last.

During a one-on-one with Kitty, Valderrama's former foreign exchange student reveals their romance fell apart during a trip to Hedonism in Jamaica. "I caught her on the phone one night with Michael," he explained. "She left me there and I spent the next five days getting kicked out of hot tubs for talking too much. That is the past and Sherri is my future."

Sherri is the Formans' neighbor (played by Andrea Anders), who says Fez has it all -- "good looks, good job, blue Miata" -- and is a "local celebrity." Viewers later learn he owns a bunch of hair salons called Chez Fez -- "Where every day is a good hair day!" -- and is all over the TV with some ridiculous commercials. Though Fez and Sherri do split at the top of the season, they're together again by the end of it.

He also battles his onetime landlord (a returning Jim Rash as Fenton), but the two come to an understanding after Fez gets him a hairpiece.

And while viewers are teased with finally learning where Fez is from originally, Kitty's reveal is muffled out by the sound of a teapot whistling. Some things we'll just never know.

Jackie and Kelso

After ditching Fez for Kelso, the pair got back together, married and had a kid, Jay (Mace Coronol).

Jay is a main character on the revival and Leia's love interest. Just like his dad, he's a real ladies man. "He's got his dad's looks and his mom's brains. Straight As last year!" an excited Kelso brags at one point.

Though he and Jackie tied the knot, they also apparently divorced more than once. When viewers see the duo together in the premiere, they're actually headed to get re-married ... again.

"It's our second remarriage. This one's gonna stick, right?" he exclaims.

There's no mention of Kelso's daughter, Betsy, who he shared with Brooke Rockwell (Shannon Elizabeth) on the original series.

"That '90s Show" is streaming now on Netflix.