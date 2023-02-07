'There's Not Even a Thong' In New Magic Mike Movie, Says Director Steven Soderbergh

"There's no nudity ... and yet, it was our desire to make a sexy movie."

"What's sexy is intimacy and genuine emotion."

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" won't necessarily be a revealing one, says director Steven Soderbergh.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 60-year-old filmmaker claimed that while the newest -- and final -- installment of Channing Tatum's stripper franchise won't feature any nudity beyond shirtless men, the movie is still sure to get viewers hot and bothered.

"To me, it's about sexy. It's not about the sex, per se, and whether the movie is explicit. There's no nudity in [my 1998 film] 'Out of Sight.' There's no nudity in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance.' There's not even a thong," he said. "And yet, it was our desire to make a sexy movie."

Soderbergh was speaking to the interviewer's overall perception that movies are more "chaste" than ever right now with his answer and went on to say he believes everyone has "a different attitude" about sex.

"What's sexy is intimacy and genuine emotion," he continued. "Something that feels alive, and electric, and has the potential for vulnerability. That can be sexy. You're letting somebody inside your heart, and that's scary. You can get hurt."

"The really radical thing to do right now, it seems to me, as opposed to showing the beginning of the relationship when there's all this heat and light because of the attraction — that's easy — is to show people who've been married for 20 years for whom that's still true," he added. "Where you don't even make a big deal of it. They've been together for 20 years, and they're still into each other in that way."

Back in February 2022, Tatum revealed he initially hesitated to agree to a third "Magic Mike" film due to the pressures of staying in shape and camera ready for the steamy movie.

"It's hard," Tatum said during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "Even if you do work out, to be in that kind of shape? It's not natural."

When host Kelly Clarkson asked about his dieting regimen, he revealed that the process of staying lean and building muscle may not be as healthy as one might think.

"Do you have to eat really well?" she asked to which Channing replied at the time, "Well is not even --- that's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you’re that lean it's actually healthy for you."