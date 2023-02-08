CBS Reportedly Replacing Late Late Show with Reboot of Comedy Central's @midnight

CBS

Stephen Colbert is purportedly attached as executive producer, though original host Chris Hardwick is not expected to be involved.

After nearly 30 years as a late-night institution, it looks as if CBS might be ready to sunset "The Late Late Show" after current host James Corden leaves at the end of this season.

According to multiple media outlets, with both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline referencing sources, the Eye is looking at a revival of a popular format that ran from 2013 to 2017 on Comedy Central. CBS declined comment to both outlets.

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, "@midnight" was a panel show featuring three comedian guests. Each night, he'd ask them various internet-themed questions, generating discussion, games and plenty of jokes. With an assist from "Late Night" host Stephen Colbert as executive producer, "@midnight" is reportedly jumping ship with a reboot.

The original series was developed by Funny or Die and picked up two Emmys for creative achievement in interactive media social TV experience. While Hardwick's comedic voice was instrumental, he is not expected to be involved in this new take. Both CBS and Comedy Central are owned by Paramount Global.

According to Deadline's report, financials are a huge factor here as CBS President and CEO George Cheeks seeks an alternate format. The network is reportedly looking to trim the $60 million annual cost of producing Corden's "Late Late" to something closer to $35 million a year.

First launching in 1995, Tom Snyder was the first host of "The Late Late Show." A newsman rather than a comedian, Snyder's show was more of a straightforward interview-driven series.

After leaving "The Daily Show," Craig Kilborn took over "The Late Late Show" in 1999, returning the show to a more traditional late-night format. He would remain until 2004 when he opted not to renew his contract.

Craig Ferguson became the longest-tenured host when he took over the following year, offering a unique deconstruction of the talk show format complete puppets, absurdist humor and eventually a robot sidekick.

He was succeeded ultimately by Corden, who took the show viral with popular segments like "Carpool Karaoke," "Drop the Mic," "Crosswalk the Musical," and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

Prior to his retirement, David Letterman had control over the show that aired behind him through his Worldwide Pants production company. When he left, CBS became the only producer of Corden's show, so it would make sense for them to offer Colbert involvement in what follows his show now.