Ben Affleck Working Dunkin' Drive Thru Had Some 'Colorful' Outtakes -- Watch Hilarious Video

Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Super Bowl ad wasn't all Jennifer Lopez cameos and sugar sprinkles.

To hear the actor tell it, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, working the drive thru just outside of Boston in Medford, Massachusetts was "colorful" to say the least.

The Super Bowl ad:

"It's Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way," he explained to the paper. "I'm still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots."

In the ad, titled "Dunkin' 'Drive Thru' Starring Ben", we see the iconic star handing off donuts and coffee through the drive thru window before his wife, J.Lo, appears demanding to know, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

Ben's love of the chain is legendary with his coffee runs becoming a paparazzi staple during the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dunkin' made good on at least one of Ben's wishes posting an outtakes video to YouTube after the ad aired on linear TV during the Super Bowl.