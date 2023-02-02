Every Must-See Commercial for Super Bowl LVII (So Far)

Among the handful of stars making appearances in Super Bowl ads this year are Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy.
It goes without saying that the Super Bowl is known for featuring some of the year's best -- and undoubtedly, most expensive -- commercials.
Although the Big Game is a short while away, there are dozens of teasers for Super Bowl ads already released so far, and the little tastes have revealed that this year's commercials are going to be epic, and celebrity-packed.
Weeks before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to take the field, a wide variety of brands -- from Bud Light to Rakuten -- started dropping teasers for their pricey commercials. In the past, many of the ads featured famous faces, and this year is no exception!
Among the handful of stars who are making appearances in Super Bowl LVII TV spots are Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, Sylvester Stallone, Miles Teller, Anna Faris and Ozzy Osbourne.
Check out ads and teasers released so far -- TooFab will be updating as more drop leading up to the Big Game on February 12.
Rakuten featuring Alicia Silverstone
Heineken featuring Paul Rudd
Pepsi featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short
Booking .com featuring Melissa McCarthy
Paramount+ featuring Sylvester Stallone
Doritos featuring Jack Harlow
Hellmann's featuring Jon Hamm and Brie Larson
Bud Light featuring Miles and Keleigh Teller
PopCorners featuring Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) from "Breaking Bad"
Workday featuring Ozzy Osbourne
Budweiser featuring Kevin Bacon
M&Ms featuring Maya Rudolph
Experian featuring John Cena
Pringles featuring Meghan Trainor
Michelob Ultra featuring Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Tony Romo, Alex Morgan and Canelo Alvarez
Avocados from Mexico featuring Anna Faris
Crown Royal featuring Dave Grohl
FanDuel starring Rob Gronkowski
Busch Beer featuring Sarah McLachlan