Every Must-See Commercial for Super Bowl LVII (So Far)

Among the handful of stars making appearances in Super Bowl ads this year are Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy.

It goes without saying that the Super Bowl is known for featuring some of the year's best -- and undoubtedly, most expensive -- commercials.

Although the Big Game is a short while away, there are dozens of teasers for Super Bowl ads already released so far, and the little tastes have revealed that this year's commercials are going to be epic, and celebrity-packed.

Weeks before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to take the field, a wide variety of brands -- from Bud Light to Rakuten -- started dropping teasers for their pricey commercials. In the past, many of the ads featured famous faces, and this year is no exception!

Check out ads and teasers released so far -- TooFab will be updating as more drop leading up to the Big Game on February 12.

Rakuten featuring Alicia Silverstone

Heineken featuring Paul Rudd

Booking .com featuring Melissa McCarthy

Paramount+ featuring Sylvester Stallone

Doritos featuring Jack Harlow

Bud Light featuring Miles and Keleigh Teller

PopCorners featuring Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) from "Breaking Bad"

Workday featuring Ozzy Osbourne

Budweiser featuring Kevin Bacon

M&Ms featuring Maya Rudolph

Experian featuring John Cena

Pringles featuring Meghan Trainor

Michelob Ultra featuring Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Tony Romo, Alex Morgan and Canelo Alvarez

Avocados from Mexico featuring Anna Faris

Crown Royal featuring Dave Grohl

FanDuel starring Rob Gronkowski