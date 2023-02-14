Man Dressed As Sheep Attempts Daring Prison Escape

Getty (Stock Image)

He imitated a grazing animal in the grass while wearing a sheepskin coat

A man convicted of homicide attempted to escape from a prison in Bolivia dressed as a sheep earlier this month.

José Luis Callisaya Diaz, serving a 15 year sentence in San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center, was caught imitating a grazing animal in the grass as he tried to break through an external wall on February 4.

Per photos obtained by the New York Post, Diaz was wearing a sheepskin coat when he was caught in the weeds.

Prison security got wind of the attempted escape when they found his cell empty.

Director of the Penitentiary Regime Juan Carlos Limpias said in a statement: "We inform the Bolivian population that prison security police officers from the San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center prevented the escape of prisoner José Luis Callisaya Diaz (alias El Araña), who took advantage of the inclement weather to try to flee through one of the walls of the external perimeter of the prison."