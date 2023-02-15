Raquel Welch Dead at Age 82

Getty

Raquel Welch has died at age 82.

Family members of the icon told TMZ she died on Wednesday morning following a brief illness.

Welch rocketed to international stardom as a sex symbol in 1966 when posters for her minor role in "One Million Years B.C." were released and swiftly became bestselling memorabilia.

She had starring roles in films such as "Bedazzled" (1967) and "Bandolero!" (1968) and went on to win a Golden Globe for 1974's "The Three Musketeers."

Some credit Welch with helping create the modern action-heroine, with Quentin Tarantino citing her film "Hannie Caulder" (1971) with being an inspiration for his Kill Bill films.